City of Pflugerville considering juvenile curfew

In the most recent council meeting, Pflugerville Police Chief Jessica Robledo proposed a juvenile curfew.

“Nothing good happens after midnight, according to my grandfather who lived to be 100,” said Robledo.

If it passes, minors in Pflugerville cannot be out Sunday through Thursday between 11 pm and 6 am and12 am to 6 pm on weekends. When school is in session, daytime curfew could be 9:00 am to 2:30 pm.

The fine if caught would be up to $500.

“It creates a safe environment. I want our community to feel safe. It also alerts these minors, if you're coming into our jurisdiction from surrounding areas, this isn't the place to come to,” said Robledo.

The chief says over the last three years, police have made 481 juvenile arrests “Of those 481 juvenile arrests made by the police department, 23 percent were doing the time of this proposed curfew,” said Robledo.

“We've looked at the topic of juvenile curfew over the years but really never took any action on it,” said Mayor Victor Gonzales. The says it's something they will take time to evaluate, however his big concern is for home schooled kids. “They have different schedules. They probably don't have a full time day schedule, they might even be working,” said Gonzales.

“My son works at a water park and closes late at night. He'll definitely be cited if he decides to get a burger after work,” said Meme Styles, president of “Measure Austin.”

Styles has looked at Austin's ordinance and thinks Pflugerville is making the wrong decision. She thinks the curfew criminalizes kids instead of getting to the root of the problem.

“We don't want our kids out roaming the streets at 2 in the morning. But there are other reasons for kids who would be out on the street at 1 or 2 o clock in the morning,” said Styles.

Mayor Gonzales says the council will weigh all pros and cons.

Chief Robledo hopes the city can follow in the footsteps of those around it.

“At the end of the day we have to use common sense and figure out what works,” said Gonzales.