Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office is searching for 15-year-old Stormie Clemmer.

Authorities said she was last seen in a black shirt, denim shorts and hiking shoes. She is about 5'7'', 100 pounds and has brown hair with green eyes.

The sheriff's office believes Clemmer is with 20-year-old Andrew Akers who is possibly driving a black, 2000 Ford Ranger.

Clemmer is about 5'11'' and 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last heard from in Alpine.

Authorities believe they may be headed to Abilene or Colorado.

Police believe the teen is in grave or immediate danger. The public is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 432-837-3488 if they any information.