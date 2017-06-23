Fatal motorcycle crash in Wiliamson County

A Friday morning wreck left a motorcyclist dead on the scene in Hutto.

The accident happened at the intersection of Limmer Loop and Highway 79, east of Hutto in Williamson County.

Police said 62-year-old Arthur Simmons was crossing the westbound lanes of 79 to enter the eastbound lanes in his motorcycle when he was hit by a car going east.

He was then struck by other cars. Simmons died at the scene of the crash.

The car that initially hit him was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the accident.