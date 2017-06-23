Search for missing swimmer at McKinney Falls State Park

A search is underway for a missing swimmer at McKinney Falls State Park in South Austin.

Both Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department are helping with the search.

Medics and resq crews arriving on scene at McKinney Falls. Water req. reports of missing swimmer.(18:26) — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 23, 2017

According to ATCEMS, multiple swimmers were dispatched into the water at the upper falls of the McKinney Falls State Park to search for the missing swimmer on Friday, June 23, 2017.

Multiple swimmers are in the water at the upper falls in McKinney Falls Park searching for a missing swimmer. PIO Portie — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 23, 2017

Due to extended time of last seeing the victim @McKinney Falls SP, crews are moving in to the recovery mode. Swimmers removed from water — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 24, 2017

According to AFD, the search has transitioned from rescue to recovery mode.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.