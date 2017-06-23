Search for missing swimmer at McKinney Falls State Park

By: Lauren Reid

Posted: Jun 23 2017 07:10PM CDT

Updated: Jun 23 2017 07:21PM CDT

A search is underway for a missing swimmer at McKinney Falls State Park in South Austin.

Both Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department are helping with the search. 

 

 

According to ATCEMS, multiple swimmers were dispatched into the water at the upper falls of the McKinney Falls State Park to search for the missing swimmer on Friday, June 23, 2017. 

 

 

 

 

According to AFD, the search has transitioned from rescue to recovery mode. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

