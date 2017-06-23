APD welcome new officers to the department

By: Esmi Careaga

Posted: Jun 23 2017 09:35PM CDT

Updated: Jun 23 2017 09:41PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department held a commencement ceremony for new police officers.

All 70 cadets were sworn in by interim Chief of Police Brian Manley.

All seventy cadets also completed the demanding 30-week training program. The training that the 136th cadet class received included: legal issues, driving, crisis intervention training, community policing, leadership, defensive tactics and physical fitness.

Manley administered the Oath of Office to the cadets during the ceremony.

“This is the first class that I've sworn in as the police chief,” said Manley.

Manley said it’s an oath that isn’t taken lightly. "They’re willing to lay down their life if it's necessary in the protection of some others or in caring out of their duties,” said Manley.

Alisha Officer was sworn in and said she always knew she was destined to one day wear blue. "It's probably the hardest thing I've been through so it's a great moment to be here with these people,” said Officer.

Public service also runs  in her family. "My father is the commander here Austin Police Department. My brother just went through the last class and graduated," said Officer.

The Cobaugh family traveled hundreds of miles to watch their son be sworn in. "I love him very much and it’s a scary job but I know it's what he wants to do. I'm happy that he achieved his goal," said Tammy Cobaugh.

Her son Tim Cobaugh said he knows the men and women chosen to protect the city of Austin are going to do just that. "We are top notch cops on the streets and we are here for the community,” said Tim.

 

