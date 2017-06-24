Tryouts for U.S. Olympics team held in Austin

- The U.S. Olympic committee is looking for two participants to join team USA in the upcoming games.

This is the first time in history that the USOC is holding open tryouts.

They hosted tryouts at 24 Hour Fitness in South Austin on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aleigh Ascherl is a participant and wanted to put her skills to the test. “I realize it's a super long shot but I think I would regret it if I didn't try out I love the Olympics," said Ascherl.

Justin Soto said his friends encouraged him to try-out. "I did the vertical jump to see how I can reach to the top," Soto said. "I love to compete with the best and that's where the best is."

Competitors went through vigorous testing including sprinting, broad jumping, squatting and more.

After, participants will submit their times on the Olympic scouting website for judging.

The applicant pool will be narrowed to 100 athletes, 50 men and 50 women, to be invited to spend five days at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

The chosen athletes will be chosen to move on to the next round of testing, where they will travel to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado to undergo the same challenges Olympic athletes face.



If they are able to pass through, they will be invited to participate in the 2018, 2020, and 2022 Olympic games, in either bobsled, skeleton, track, cycling and rugby.

One male and one female athlete per sport in eight total will be invited to join the national team camps.