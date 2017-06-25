Rollover on US 281 leaves two dead

A rollover accident on South US 281 has left two people dead.

The identities of the victims are not being released until the next of kin is notified.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Hyundai was traveling southbound on US 281 near Park Road 4 when it lost control after passing another vehicle.

The Hyundai spun before rolling over and crashing through a fence.

One of the passengers was ejected, the other was killed on impact.

Texas DPS is currently investigating what led up to the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.