Adopt dogs from Thrall Police Department

The Thrall Police Department took to Facebook on Monday afternoon and showcased the four dogs in their pound, all of which are in need of a home.

The post said the four dogs are well behaved. One of the four has been in the department's care for a couple of years.

Chief Whitworth wrote on the post "If you know of a human that abandons a dog let me know for they are but nails and I shall be the hammer."

If you're interested in any of the dogs, you can contact the department.