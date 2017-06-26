Adopt dogs from Thrall Police Department

Posted: Jun 26 2017 04:45PM CDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 04:45PM CDT

The Thrall Police Department took to Facebook on Monday afternoon and showcased the four dogs in their pound, all of which are in need of a home. 

The post said the four dogs are well behaved. One of the four has been in the department's care for a couple of years. 

Chief Whitworth wrote on the post "If you know of a human that abandons a dog let me know for they are but nails and I shall be the hammer."

If you're interested in any of the dogs, you can contact the department. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories