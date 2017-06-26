Collin County Sheriff's Office issues warning about new Snapchat feature

By: Phil Mayer

Posted: Jun 26 2017 01:51PM CDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 07:59PM CDT

The Collin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about the new Snapchat feature, "Snap Map".

Snapchat is a popular social media app that allows users to share pictures, videos and messages with friends. Anything that it shared disappears after a set amount of time.

The new feature connects to the GPS of Snapchat users and shows where the user is to anyone who follows him or her. Depending on the settings of the user, their location may be displayed publicly. 

The sheriff's office recommends that users turn on "Ghost Mode" to prevent location sharing. A Facebook post by the account explained how users can deactivate this feature.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories