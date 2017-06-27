Man arrested for sending sexually graphic texts to 12-year-old girl

Posted: Jun 27 2017 02:09PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 02:09PM CDT

A 59-year-old sent lewd and sexually explicit text messages to a 12-year-old girl that lived in the same apartment complex as him, police say.

David Dominguez has been charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second degree felony. According to court documents, Dominguez sent the young girl multiple "sexually explicit" text messages between April 26 and April 27, 2017. The victim continually told Dominguez to stop and leave her alone. Documents said it was clear the victim did not know who was sending her the text messages. 

The young girl showed the messages to her mother who contacted the police.

A check on Dominguez showed a lengthy history. He was a suspect in two harassment incidents in 2013 and 2015 for sending lewd photos and porn to people. In 1996 and 1999 he was also arrested for two cases of indecency by exposure.

When being questioned by police, Dominguez admitted to sending the young victim sexually graphic messages and that he knew she was 12-14 years old. He told officials his reasons was due to "stupidity."

Dominguez's bond has been set at $50,000.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories