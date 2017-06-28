Manor puppy rescued from hot car up for adoption

Posted: Jun 28 2017 12:48PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 12:48PM CDT

Annabelle, the puppy that was left in a hot car in Manor, is now up for adoption after her owner surrendered custody to the Austin Animal Center. 

PUPPY RESCUED FROM HOT CAR

Initially the Manor Municipal Court had ruled that Annabelle be returned to her owner, 20-year-old Chandler Bullen.

Bullen was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after officers rescued Annabelle from Bullen's car which was parked in a Wal-Mart parking lot on June 17.

 

