Manor puppy rescued from hot car up for adoption

Annabelle, the puppy that was left in a hot car in Manor, is now up for adoption after her owner surrendered custody to the Austin Animal Center.

Initially the Manor Municipal Court had ruled that Annabelle be returned to her owner, 20-year-old Chandler Bullen.

Bullen was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after officers rescued Annabelle from Bullen's car which was parked in a Wal-Mart parking lot on June 17.