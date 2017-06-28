Search for suspect who robbed elderly customer

By: Lauren Reid

Posted: Jun 28 2017 04:02PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 04:02PM CDT

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who robbed an elderly customer in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday, June 12, 2017. 

According to APD, the victim received minor injuries during the robbery. 

The suspect is described as:

  • White male
  • Late teens to early twenties
  • Approximately 5' 6"
  • Approximately 140 lbs
  • No facial hair a the time of this offense

Anyone with information is asked to call the Austin Police Department. 

You can contact the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit at 512-974-5270 or the Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers app or APD mobile app. 

