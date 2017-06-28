Search for suspect who robbed elderly customer

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who robbed an elderly customer in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday, June 12, 2017.

According to APD, the victim received minor injuries during the robbery.

The suspect is described as:

White male

Late teens to early twenties

Approximately 5' 6"

Approximately 140 lbs

No facial hair a the time of this offense

Anyone with information is asked to call the Austin Police Department.

You can contact the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit at 512-974-5270 or the Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers app or APD mobile app.