Search for suspect who robbed elderly customer
The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who robbed an elderly customer in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday, June 12, 2017.
According to APD, the victim received minor injuries during the robbery.
The suspect is described as:
- White male
- Late teens to early twenties
- Approximately 5' 6"
- Approximately 140 lbs
- No facial hair a the time of this offense
Anyone with information is asked to call the Austin Police Department.
You can contact the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit at 512-974-5270 or the Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers app or APD mobile app.