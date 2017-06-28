Austin pilot pleads guilty to transporting marijuana

By: Lauren Reid

Posted: Jun 28 2017 04:37PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 04:37PM CDT

An Austin pilot faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 

64-year-old Wayne Douglas Brunet was arrested by state employees on Monday, March 20, 2017 at the Llano Municipal Airport. According to the DOJ, approximately 206 pounds of hydroponic marijuana was discovered on board his aircraft. 

According to court records, the Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection began tracking Brunet's single engine airplane after observing that it had a suspicious flight pattern from Medford, Oregon to Texas. Authorities became suspicious after Brunet landed only once to refuel in Holbrook, Arizona. 

Authorities were prepared to arrest Brunet as he attempted to land at an unmanned airport in Bulverde, Texas. However, Brunet departed again after spotting authorities on the ground. 

Brunet proceeded to the Lago Vista, Texas airport but aborted his landing again when he once again spotted law enforcement officers. Brunet then proceeded to the Llano Municipal Airport where he landed at approximately midnight. Brunet attempted to flee authorities on foot after landing but was quickly apprehended. 

According to the Department of Justice, authorities recovered 15 duffle bags filled with vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana along with approximately $5,400. 

Brunet remains in federal custody and is awaiting sentencing. As of now, no date has been set. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories