Driver in fatal church bus crash indicted by Grand Jury

Jack Young, the truck driver who collided with a church bus in late March killing 13 people, was indicted by a Grand Jury this week.

Young has been charged with 13 two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and manslaughter. He was also indicted with a charge that alleges intoxication assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

The crash on March 29, 2017 happened on Highway 83 outside of Garner State Park. 20-year-old Young was driving a Dodge pickup truck and crashed into a church bus carrying 14 people from First Baptist Church in New Braunfels.

Young and one bus passenger survived the fatal crash. The passengers were senior citizens on their way home from a 3 day retreat.

The 38th Judicial District Attorney's office presented evidence and testimony to the Uvalde County Grand Jury on Monday.

Young turned himself in to Uvalde county jail on June 28 and his bond has been set at $380,000.

The next court dates have been set for July 20 and 21.