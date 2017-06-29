Construction to begin for Plaza Saltillo in East Austin

Plaza Saltillo officially broke ground in East Austin on Wednesday and construction is set to begin soon on the 11-acre development.

The Plaza Saltillo District will transform an abandoned site along Highway 35, between east fourth and fifth streets, into a community of apartments, offices, shops and open space.

Capital Metro is partnering with the developers to construct a metro rail station there.

The plan is to make the area a transit-oriented development and extend the Lance Armstrong Bikeway to connect the space to downtown.

Developers estimate the project will take about two and a half years to complete.