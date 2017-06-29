Man transporting over $100k to Mexico arrested

Officers discovered over $100,000 during a routine traffic stop. The driver was reportedly headed from Dallas to Mexico.

Williamson County Sheriff's Officers pulled over Juan Pablo Chavarria-Rodriguez in Georgetown on Thursday afternoon. Authorities say they noticed Rodriguez acting suspicious and believed he was being deceptive.

Deputies obtained consent to search his car and discovered $103,915 in the front of the vehicle. Police say he was on his way to Mexico, where he is from.

Officers booked Rodriguez in to Williamson County Jail and he has been charged with money laundering.

The investigation is ongoing.