18 wheeler catches on fire after rollover accident

By: Lauren Reid

Posted: Jun 29 2017 04:22PM CDT

Updated: Jun 29 2017 04:22PM CDT

An 18 wheeler gravel truck was engulfed in flames after being involved in a rollover accident on I-10. 

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, deputies received 911 calls reporting an accident on I-10 between the 678 MM and 679 MM on the railroad overpass shortly before 11 am on Thursday, June 29, 2017. 

When deputies arrived on scene, an 18 wheeler truck was fully engulfed in flames. 

The Schulenburg Fire Department also responded to the accident and quickly put out the fire. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office had eastbound I-10 shut down and traffic diverted on US Highway 90 east until 3 30 pm. 

The driver of the 18 wheeler was reportedly not injured. 

FCSO is investigating this accident. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories