Two San Antonio police officers in critical condition after shooting

Posted: Jun 29 2017 04:33PM CDT

Updated: Jun 29 2017 05:04PM CDT

Two San Antonio officers are in critical condition following a shooting near downtown on Thursday afternoon, KSAT reports. 

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the officers are in "very critical" condition. They were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

One officer has a head wound and the other officer was struck in the upper torso, McManus said. 

McManus said the officers were on directive patrol and went to stop two people on Evergreen. When the officers exited their car, they were fired at immediately by one person. 

The officers fired back at the suspect. The suspect was injured at Evergreen and Howard and transported by ambulance.

