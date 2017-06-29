WilCo Sheriff's Office may get TV exposure

From behind the scenes, to on camera - the Williamson County Sheriff's Office is putting a spotlight on their cold case unit.

"If we get the minimum of just adding a suspect to the list, or depleting a witness from the list, it's worth it. If that was your mother, your father, your brother, your sister that was one of the victims, you would expect that," says Sheriff Robert Chody, Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Back in April, Sheriff Robert Chody decided to seek out retired law enforcement officers, with investigative experience, to help with cold cases. There are now 13 deputies on board, including some former federal agents and a fomer Houston Police officer who worked in homicide.

"I can't buy that experience in Williamson County. In fact, I'm not buying it, I'm getting it for free. But, it's a big attribute to what we have in this cold case unit," says Sheriff Chody.

It was then when several production companies contacted the sheriff. He says he looked at the big picture, before signing a contract with one out of New York.

"I got the perception and the secure feeling that they had a desire to bring a true face to these cases. Their desire was to help solve these cases. We have an opportunity to reach a larger audience with residents who were Williamson County residents at one point - 15, 20, 25 years ago who now live in other states - who may potentially have information to these cases," says Sherifd Chody.

There are 12 cold cases in Williamson County, some which are very high profile. Rachel Cooke was last seen more than 15 years ago. The then 19-year-old was running in the Northlake subdivision in Georgetown when she disappeared leaving no evidence behind. Sheriff Chody says he's been in contact with the Cooke family, who gave their blessing.

"My biggest fear, and I've told them during this process if it does go national, is that as tips come in that they will be given high hopes and that those hopes will be brought down again. That's the danger of this, and I'm sure it will happen, but having them prepared for it because we still have a duty to check," says Sheriff Chody.