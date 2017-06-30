Pigs get loose in Cedar Park

Cedar Park Animal control had their hands full Friday morning when a 600 pound show pig and its litter escaped from a barn.

The pigs got about a mile away, wandering in to the Ranch Trails neighborhood when Cedar Park Animal Control took control of the situation.

One worker enticed the pig with some snacks she had in her car, Doritos and Cheetos. The piglets, however, were a little more difficult to capture and workers had to chase them down.

The sow and her piglets were all eventually returned to their barn and the workers returned to their office, muddy and dusty.