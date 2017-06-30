Wilco Animal Control seizes more than a dozen mistreated horses

Posted: Jun 30 2017 01:30PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30 2017 01:30PM CDT

Officials say Wilco Animal Control has seized more than a dozen neglected and mistreated horses. The seizure took place in Thrall.

It happened at around 10 a.m. on June 30th when officials initiated an animal cruelty investigation after Wilco Animal Control received a tip.

The animals have been taken to Live Oak Horse Veterinary Clinic in Liberty Hill where they are currently being treated.

Jesse Gonzales Jr. was arrested and faces two counts of cruelty to livestock and one state jail felony.

