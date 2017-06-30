DACA supporters rally in front of AG Ken Paxton's office

It was not a quiet summer afternoon in front of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office on Friday.

Supporters of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals rallied in support of "Dreamers" and against Paxton.

"We have a rogue Attorney General, a coward of a man that wants to attack the most vulnerable in our society. It is shameful, it is appalling and we must stand against it," said Ken Zarifis with Education Austin.

On Thursday, AG Paxton sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions joining 9 other state attorneys general and the Governor of Idaho urging the Trump administration to phase out DACA.

In his letter Paxton said "Just like DAPA, DACA unilaterally confers eligibility for work authorization and lawful presence without any statutory authorization from Congress."

Maria Dominguez is a first grade teacher at Rodriguez Elementary. She's been there nearly 5 years, around the time DACA came into existence.

"A month after I received my Masters, they announced DACA and I was able to begin working," Dominguez said.

Dominguez was honored by President Obama's White House in 2015 for being a "Champion of Change" but the political climate is very different now. She has a message for AG Paxton.

"Go with me one day. Just hang out with me and see the things that I do, see the person that I am, see my family, see the things that I have done for my community," Dominguez said.

If the President does end DACA, teachers union Education Austin says Dominguez will get to keep her job because she has a green card but that may not be the case for others.

"Us who help our parents, us who own a house, who own a vehicle…are we going to have to return those vehicles because we're not going to be able to have a job?" Dominguez said.

"We have a government that hates. We have an Attorney General that hates...this is what this is, it is pure unadulterated hate," Zarifis said.

The coalition says they are not asking to revoke existing DACA permits, just ensure no new DACA permits are issued and existing ones aren't renewed.



The coalition says they're also not asking the government to remove anyone covered by DACA.