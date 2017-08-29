President Trump stops in Austin for briefing on Harvey recovery

- The President is getting a look at some of the destruction left behind after Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf Coast.

President Donald Trump stopped in Corpus Christi before traveling to Austin Tuesday afternoon to meet with state and federal authorities regarding recovery efforts.

U.S. lawmakers from Texas said Harvey was an unprecedented storm and will require an unprecedented response, but, according to Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, that is exactly what the president has provided so far.

President Donald Trump has agreed to provide federal assistance to the hundreds of thousands affected by Harvey’s high wind speeds and torrential rain.

“The president called me this morning at 6:30 CST and said, ‘I just want you to know that whatever you need, whatever the State of Texas needs, we're there for you,’” said U.S. Senator John Cornyn, (R) Texas, following a meeting with the president.

Trump has commended Governor Greg Abbott on his swift response to the monster storm.

"Things are being handled really well. The spirit is incredible, of the people. The coordination of all of the different services, as you know, has been going very well. Great respect for the governor. He's done an incredible job," Trump said.

Abbott made a disaster declaration before Harvey even hit the coast, allowing federal and state resources to get in place.

“This has been one of the worst hurricanes the State of Texas has experienced, since the 1900 hurricane that my grandfather survived, but it's been one of the best responses that I've ever seen. The State of Texas has stepped up to the plate and so has the President of the United States,” said U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, (R) Texas.

The President said he will not visit some of the hardest hit areas until after recovery efforts have been completed because he does not want to get in the way of first responders.

After meeting with authorities in Austin, Trump feels confident in Governor Abbott’s response, which activated all 12,000 members of the National Guard.

"This was of epic proportion. No one has ever seen anything like this, but I just want to say working with the governor and his entire team has been an honor for us," said Trump.

U.S. Congressmen said the President has agreed to help as much and as long as necessary.

“He said anything we need, he said just call him directly,” Cornyn said.

Anyone affected by Hurricane or Tropical Storm Harvey is asked to register on disasterresistance.gov. That way federal benefits will be available for them more quickly.