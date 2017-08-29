FOX 7 Discussion: Austin lends a helping hand in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday morning and heard updates from city officials. There are between 500 and 600 evacuees in Austin shelters at the moment but that's about to change.
The State of Texas has asked Austin for help.
FOX 7’S Rebecca Thomas and Mike Warren talk to U.S. Representative Roger Williams about Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and what role he’s playing in helping Texans.