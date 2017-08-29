FOX 7 Discussion: Austin lends a helping hand in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

By: Rebecca Thomas, Mike Warren

Posted: Aug 29 2017 10:05PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29 2017 10:05PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday morning and heard updates from city officials.  There are between 500 and 600 evacuees in Austin shelters at the moment but that's about to change. 

The State of Texas has asked Austin for help.

FOX 7’S Rebecca Thomas and Mike Warren talk to U.S. Representative Roger Williams about Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and what role he’s playing in helping Texans.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories