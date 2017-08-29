Impact of Harvey still being felt

- The impact of "Harvey" is still being felt in Texas Tuesday night especially along the coast.

Officials in Houston said reservoirs there are still rising.

That’s creating new fears about additional flooding to the already storm-drenched region.

A scene of survival as hundreds are rescued by boat and brought to safety.

Sarah Bledsoe was saved with her three young children.

“Terrified they don't want to leave the comfort of their home. They're absolutely terrified. We all are. We all don't know the outcome," said Bledsoe.

More than 65 boats launched off Cypresswood Drive in Spring Texas. The flooding spreads for miles so wide that volunteers were hoping to make it to Kingwood.

A drive that would take around 40 minutes if roads weren't impassable, but they were trying to make the trip by boat.

"We kept checking to see the levels of the creek so we just came to look and decided to come try and help."

FOX 7 went part of the way stopping at the green gate community.

"Emergency officials told us they were actually getting calls from this neighborhood. So volunteers are on boat, we are going home to home trying to see if residents are inside," said Bledsoe.

The problem is that for many, a mandatory evacuation was not in place. Residents choosing to stay home until it became life-threatening.

"All this water where did it come from," said Bledsoe.

Everyone is working together from the community, local and state authorities to homeland security and National Guard.

A situation that is hard to keep a hold of as it continues to drift out of control.

"Is this the most significant natural disaster that you've seen in your career?”

Staff Sargent Michael Morancie with the Texas Army National Guard said it’s the most significant natural disaster he’s seen in his career.

“By far, I don't remember the last time a governor has activated 13,000 over 13,000 army national guard in the state of Texas," said Morancie.