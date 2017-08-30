Investigation underway after South Austin fire

Posted: Aug 30 2017 03:03PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30 2017 03:03PM CDT

An investigation is underway after a fire in South Austin. It started around 4 a.m. in the 600 block of Radam Lane near Mary between South First and Congress.

Investigators say the fire started in the back of the home turned car sales business.

Only one room was damaged and the fire was quickly put out. No injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation but Austin police say the person believed to have set the fire has also hit several vehicles in the area. 

No suspect is in custody.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories