Investigation underway after South Austin fire

An investigation is underway after a fire in South Austin. It started around 4 a.m. in the 600 block of Radam Lane near Mary between South First and Congress.

Investigators say the fire started in the back of the home turned car sales business.

Only one room was damaged and the fire was quickly put out. No injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation but Austin police say the person believed to have set the fire has also hit several vehicles in the area.

No suspect is in custody.