Austin nurse stabbed 21 times in Hyde Park speaks with FOX 7 Local News Austin nurse stabbed 21 times in Hyde Park speaks with FOX 7 UPDATE: A teen who allegedly stabbed a Hyde Park woman over twenty times has been sentenced to 15 years in jail. Pearl Moen was 17 years old when she allegedly stabbed a woman off Airport Blvd in November of 2015.

UPDATE: A teen who allegedly stabbed a Hyde Park woman over twenty times has been sentenced to 15 years in jail. Pearl Moen was 17 years old when she allegedly stabbed a woman off Airport Blvd in November of 2015.

She had a history of drug use and psychological issues.

Moen's mother told police her daughter fit the description of the Hyde Park stabber. After getting a search warrant, detectives found clothing with dried blood, hand drawn illustrations of the crime scene and journal entries describing the murder she thought she'd committed.

Moen was charged with attempted murder, which carries a maximum penalty of twenty years.

She agreed to a fifteen-year sentence as part of a plea deal. The victim, a 23 year old nurse who wishes to remain unnamed, credits her medical training to what helped save her life.

She's fine with speaking out on camera, but she'd rather not be named due to the circumstances-- and we'll respect that.



The 24-year-old Austin nurse was with a male friend on Nov. 14 when the two decided to sit out on the curb on the 4400 block of Speedway and enjoy the morning.



"The curb is a very normal place to sit, I mean it's a very safe neighborhood, it's very family-oriented, it's very safe," she said.



Her friend stepped back inside his apartment for a minute.

"Closed my eyes for a little blissful moment and within that period of time I was stabbed," she said.

Most of what happened next, she's blocked out. But she remembers her attacker was a woman who was wearing dark clothing.

"A Caucasian female with about chest length hair, curly wavy dark hair and I know that she was smiling when she was doing the attacking," she said.

Even though she doesn't remember much of this, the victim says a witness told police she defended herself and managed to run away.

"Put my hands up... hence the reason why I've lost use of my dominant hand. I had to have [a] five hour surgery to repair the tendons in my hand," she said.

That's just the tip of the iceberg.

The victim says the woman stabbed her 21 times... in the legs, arms, back of the head and just barely missed her heart.

"I could be having a very different conversation right now. I could be in a wheelchair, I could be completely dependent...lifelong. But I'm not. And I'm very thankful," she said.

But as a nurse that works the night shift -- this changes everything.

"I'm always going to have that constant fear and part of me is wondering if I should even still stay in this area," she said.

And if she doesn't make a full recovery, she says she may have to find another profession...something that doesn't sit well with her.

"Not good. I lost all sense of control when this happened and knowing that my dream of being a nurse could be short-lived is a hard pill to swallow," she said.

While patiently waiting for Austin Police to call with updates on her case, she's just hoping those who live in Hyde Park will stay vigilant.

"I want as many people to know 'Watch your back.' Make sure your kids aren't just walking around even if they're just going to the park because this person's still out there," she said.

The Austin Police public information office told FOX 7 they haven't received any updates from detectives on this case. If anyone has information, call detectives at 512-974-6610.



The victim did tell us a witness saw the attacker leave through a back alley that only Hyde Park residents would know about. So she believes her attacker does live there somewhere.

