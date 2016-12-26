Obama: I could have won if I could run for POTUS again

Posted:Dec 26 2016 10:50AM CST

Updated:Dec 26 2016 11:49AM CST

FOX NEWS - In a recent interview, President Obama said he could have been elected to a third term if such a bid were constitutional.

Obama told former senior advisor David Axelrod on his 'Axe Files' podcast he is confident that if he were able to articulate his platform for a third time, he would have "mobilized a majority" of Americans to support him.

The president said he spoke with some Americans who disagree with him on politics but who have applauded his "vision" for the country, the New York Post reported. He also said that at a recent dinner with senior staff, he teared up a bit while describing the last eight years:

"I got through about four minutes of the thing and started getting the hanky out," Obama said.

Continue reading this story at FOXNews.com


