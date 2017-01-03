Paul Ryan to congressman's dabbing son: "Are you gonna sneeze?"

Video via C-SPAN
By: Gerardo Martinez

Posted:Jan 03 2017 06:27PM CST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 07:51AM CST

House Speaker Paul Ryan seemed very confused when a congressman’s son was dabbing during a photo-op.

During the swearing-in ceremony for new House members, the son of Kansas GOP Rep. Roger Marshall was dabbing, a popular dance move, while posing for a picture with his family and Ryan.

“Are you all right?” Ryan asked the son. “Are you gonna sneeze?”

“I’m alright,” he replied and continued to dab.

After a few pictures, Ryan tells the teen, “Do you want to put your hand down?” and finally obliged.

“He’s sneezing,” his dad said.

Marshall later tweeted to the House Speaker, “Just so you know, Paul Ryan: He’s grounded.”

After the incident, Ryan tweeted, “Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though.”

House members voted to re-elect Ryan as the speaker in a 239 to 189 vote on Tuesday.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories