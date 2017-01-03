George W. Bush and Laura will attend Trump inauguration

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 03 2017 01:13PM CST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 11:03AM CST

George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, will attend the inauguration of Donald Trump.

The couple did not vote for the the president-elect or Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in November.

Bush’s spokesman confirmed Tuesday the pair would be at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20.

“They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power - a hallmark of American democracy - and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence,” spokesman Freddy Ford said in a statement.

The Bush family has had a frosty relationship with the Trump clan.

The New York Times reported that the George W. Bush and Laura left the presidential vote empty and voted down ballot for other Republicans when they cast their ballots in Dallas in November.

George W. Bush’s father, however, reportedly crossed the aisle and voted for Clinton.

Neither of the former Republican presidents publicly endorsed a presidential nominee for the 2016 election. Jeb Bush was soundly defeated by Trump during the Republican primary in 2016.


