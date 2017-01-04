FOX 7 Debate: Death penalty drugs

Federal officials have detained a shipment of drugs purchased for Texas executions back in July 2015.
By: Mike Warren

Posted:Jan 04 2017 05:58PM CST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 05:58PM CST

Federal officials have detained a shipment of drugs purchased for Texas executions back in July 2015 and the drugs are still in the FDA's custody. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit saying the FDA is either incompetent or willfully obstructing the shipment. 

Here to talk more about the legality of the impoundment is GOP consultant Matt Mackowiak. 


