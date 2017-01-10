Political ‘Pig'-skin: Lawmakers scuffle over controversial Capitol Hill painting

Posted:Jan 10 2017 08:53PM CST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 08:59PM CST

(FOX NEWS) - A controversial painting on Capitol Hill depicting a police officer as a pig was becoming the very definition of a political football Tuesday as Democratic and Republican lawmakers repeatedly passed it back and forth in a growing tit-for-tat.

Democratic lawmakers tried – twice – to put the painting back on display after a GOP colleague took it down Friday amid outrage from law enforcement groups.

But every time they did, it was taken down again. Most recently, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., took it down late Tuesday afternoon and brought it to the office of Democratic Rep. Lacy Clay, from whose Missouri district the picture came. Clay once again hung it up, saying he was "an expert at hanging artwork."

Rohrabacher called the painting an “insult to all police.”

Read more on FOXNews.com


