The FBI is investigating the credibility of a dossier containing claims that the Russians have compromising information about President-Elect Donald Trump. There are also allegations in the report that there was coordination between Trump's inner circle and the Russians in regard to democratic account hackings. GOP Consultant Matt Macowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas talk more about this.
President-Elect Donald Trump News Conference
