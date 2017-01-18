Trump to nominate Perdue as agriculture secretary

Posted:Jan 18 2017 07:24PM CST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 11:02AM CST

ATLANTA - FOX News confirms former Gov. Sonny Perdue will be nominated as Agriculture Secretary in Donald Trump's incoming administration.

A senior transition source told Fox News that Perdue's nomination was expected to be announced by Vice President-elect Mike Pence during a press briefing with incoming White House Press secretary Sean Spicer Thursday morning.

FOX News had previously reported that one transition staffer called Perdue a "lock" for the position and had had long been considered the favorite to head the Agriculture Department in a Trump administration.

This rounded out Trump’s Cabinet choices, with the transition teams making their choices ahead of Friday’s inauguration.

Perdue served as the 81st Governor of Georgia. He was the first Republican to take the post since the Reconstruction era.

During his term, the governor saw one of the worst droughts and the most severe flooding in the state's history.

Perdue, a native of Perry, Georgia, is a graduate of Warner Robins High School and the University of Georgia.

U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, congratulated his cousin in a statement sent to FOX 5 News which reads:

“I could not be more proud of my cousin, Sonny, for being named the next Secretary of Agriculture. Sonny’s executive experience as a two-term Governor of Georgia, the first Republican in 135 years, as well as his veterinary background and agribusiness career, are a few of the many reasons he is the best person for the job. Sonny is a national leader having served as the Chairman of the Republican Governors Association, board member for the National Grain & Feed Association, President of the Georgia Feed and Grain Association, and President of the Southeastern Feed and Grain Association. I am confident Sonny will work hard to advance smart agriculture policies that will help our farmers, ranchers, and rural communities across the country.”

Perdue is the second Georgian of note to be tapped for Trump's new administration. Rep. Tom Price, who served Georgia's 6th District, is currently going through confirmation hearings to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

NEXT ARTICLE: Trump's HHS pick will sell off stock to avoid conflicts


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories