Trump to announce SCOTUS nominee Tuesday night

Posted:Jan 30 2017 08:10AM CST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 08:48AM CST

(FOX NEWS)- President Donald Trump just announced on Twitter that he has made his decision on who he will nominate for the vacant Supreme Court justice position.

According to the tweet, he will make the announcement live from the White House Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Trump put together a list of 21 possible justice nominees. Of those, three are being especially considered: William Pryor of Alabama, Neil Gorsuch of Colorado and Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania.

Trump's nominee would be subject to a Senate filibuster, meaning 60 votes are necessary to end debate on the nomination. In order to reach 60 votes, some Senate Democrats would have to be on board with the pick.

