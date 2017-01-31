Politicians respond to Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court

Posted:Jan 31 2017 08:24PM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 08:24PM CST

Politicians are responding to news that Donald Trump has selected Judge Neil Gorsuch as the next Supreme Court justice.

If confirmed by the Senate, Gorsuch will fill the seat left vacant by Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016. Former President Barack Obama's pick to full Scalia's seat, Judge Merrick Garland, was not given a confirmation by the Senate.

Mike Pence

Republican Party

 

Democratic Party

 

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO)

 

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)

 

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ)

 

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

 

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

 

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI)


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories