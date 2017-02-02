FOX 7 Debate: Senate Bill 4 Politics FOX 7 Debate: Senate Bill 4 The issue over Senate Bill 4 is still up for debate.

The issue over Senate Bill 4 is still up for debate.

State Senator Perry has said, if you're an illegal immigrant and you don't commit a crime and end up in jail this bill won't effect you. However, people who oppose SB 4 aren't buying it.

Joining us now to discuss this is Stephanie Gharakhanian, an attorney for the Workers Defense Project.