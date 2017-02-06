Possible sanctuary city penalties? Politics Possible sanctuary city penalties? The Travis County Sheriff's office implemented its new jail policy February 1. Sheriff Sally Hernandez will now only honor ICE detainers if there is a federal warrant or if an undocumented immigrant is a violent offender.

Governor Abbott is doing everything he can to reverse the policy.

GOP Consultant Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas discuss the possible legislation to remove the sheriff from power.