Possible sanctuary city penalties?

The Travis County Sheriff's office implemented its new jail policy on February 1.

Posted:Feb 06 2017 08:52PM CST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 08:52PM CST

The Travis County Sheriff's office implemented its new jail policy February 1. Sheriff Sally Hernandez will now only honor ICE detainers if there is a federal warrant or if an undocumented immigrant is a violent offender.

Governor Abbott is doing everything he can to reverse the policy. 

GOP Consultant Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas discuss the possible legislation to remove the sheriff from power. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories