Barack Obama hits the waves

(Screen capture via YouTube)
(Screen capture via YouTube)

Posted:Feb 07 2017 10:34AM CST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 01:50PM CST

Now that President Obama is out of office, he's having fun.  He just spend a vacation with Michelle Obama in the British Virgin Islands with Sir Richard Branson.

Branson says that Obama said that just before he became president he went surfing in Hawaii and the head of his security team told him it would be the last time he did something like that for 8-years.  So, in the Virgin Islands Branson offered him the chance to learn to kitesurf.

They had a friendly competition to see if the former president could kitesurf further than Branson could foilboard.  Obama won with a 100 meter ride to Branson's 50 meter ride.

See more photos


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories