White House taking bipartisan heat for Ivanka-Nordstrom comments

FILE - Donald Trump, chairman and CEO of the Trump Organization, talks with a reporter at the opening of the Trump SoHo New York, Friday, April 9, 2010. With him are his children Donald Trump, Jr., left, Ivanka, and Eric. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Posted:Feb 09 2017 03:52PM CST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 03:52PM CST

The Trump White House is facing fresh bipartisan criticism from lawmakers and ethics experts after top adviser Kellyanne Conway promoted Ivanka Trump’s products in an interview and President Trump blasted Nordstrom for dropping his daughter’s clothing line.  

The headaches began when Trump tweeted Wednesday at the high-end retailer: “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

The presidential dressing-down was retweeted by the official @POTUS account operated by the White House communications team.

But it was Thursday’s comments by Conway, the White House counselor, that drew criticism from a top Republican.

At the end of an interview with “Fox & Friends,” Conway lamented Ivanka Trump’s treatment in the business world and said: “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff … It’s a wonderful line, I own some of it. … I’m going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

Read more on FOX NEWS


