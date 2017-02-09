FOX 7 Debate: Kellyanne Conway controversial promotion

Kellyanne Conway threw some advertising to Ivanka Trump's fashion.

Posted:Feb 09 2017 10:07PM CST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 10:07PM CST

Kellyanne Conway threw some free advertising to Ivanka Trump's fashion line. 

Ivank's products were taken off the shelves at Nordstorm and yesterday President Trump tweeted his dissatisfaction with their decision. In his tweet, Trump said: "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstorm. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!" The retailer remains that the decision was made because Ivanka's sales were down.

 

 

Later, Conway called on viewers to buy Ivanka's accesories and clothes in a controversial moment of promotion. 

Joining us now to discuss what Conway said is Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas. 


