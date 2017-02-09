FOX 7 Debate: Kellyanne Conway controversial promotion Politics FOX 7 Debate: Kellyanne Conway controversial promotion Kellyanne Conway threw some free advertising to Ivanka Trump's fashion line.

Ivank's products were taken off the shelves at Nordstorm and yesterday President Trump tweeted his dissatisfaction with their decision. In his tweet, Trump said: "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstorm. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!" The retailer remains that the decision was made because Ivanka's sales were down.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Later, Conway called on viewers to buy Ivanka's accesories and clothes in a controversial moment of promotion.

