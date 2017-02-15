Lawmakers discuss Union Dues Bill

Lawmakers discuss changing how union dues are collected.
By: Rebecca Thomas

Posted:Feb 15 2017 09:21AM CST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 09:26AM CST

Dozens of educators and government employees went to the capitol this week to voice their opposition to Senate Bill 13, also known as the Union Dues Bill. If passed, it would eliminate some state workers' ability to use payroll deduction for union dues. 

GOP Consultant Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas talk more about this. 


