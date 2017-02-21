Trump Administration's immigration order

By: Mike Warren

Posted:Feb 21 2017 09:01PM CST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 09:01PM CST

A Department of Homeland Security memo outlines the Trump administration's new immigration plan. It includes hiring thousands of new enforcement agents, planning and building a wall along the southern border and deporting convicted criminals who are here illegally. 

Then there is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program. It allows young people who were brought into the country illegally as children to stay and obtain work permits. GOP Consultant Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas talk more about this. 


