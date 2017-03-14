Committee asks Justice Department for wiretapping evidence

Posted:Mar 14 2017 07:59PM CDT

Updated:Mar 14 2017 07:59PM CDT

The House Intelligence Committee is asking the Justice Department to provide evidence President Trump was wiretapped during the election by March 20. 

GOP Consultant Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas talk about the ongoing claim. 


