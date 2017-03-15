Trump hits MSNBC for 'FAKE NEWS' after tax return report

Hours after a much-touted MSNBC “scoop” revealed part of President Trump's 2005 tax returns -- and in the process, undermined the left's speculation that he was a tax dodger -- the commander-in-chief fired back Wednesday morning with another volley of barb-laden tweets.

Though Trump was set to hit the road for a stop in Detroit and a rally in Tennessee on Wednesday, he kicked off his travel with a victory lap on Twitter after DCReport.org reporter David Cay Johnston revealed 2005 Trump tax documents to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow. Johnston said he found the president’s 1040 form “in the mail,” a story Trump wasn’t buying as he took aim at Maddow’s parent network.

“Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, ‘went to his mailbox’ and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted.

Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, "went to his mailbox" and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Johnston's story about finding the tax documents in the mail mirrors how a New York Times reporter was mailed Trump tax info from 1995 in October.

The tax documents, which showed Trump made $153 million in 2005 and paid $36.5 million in income taxes ($38 million in total taxes), did not exactly amount to a bombshell. His effective rate was close to 25 percent. It appeared so favorable to the president that Johnston -- a longtime reporter who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2001 -- speculated to Maddow it was possible “Donald sent this to me.”

“Donald has a long history of leaking material about himself when he thinks it’s in his interest,” Johnston said.

