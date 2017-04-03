Melania Trump's first official White House portrait revealed

Photo: The White House
Photo: The White House
By: FOX News

Posted:Apr 03 2017 11:38AM CDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 11:39AM CDT

(FOX NEWS) - The White House released the first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump on Monday.

“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” said Trump.

According to an official release, the photo was taken at the 46-year-old’s new residence at the White House.

Information on the photographer or when the portrait was taken wasn’t immediately made available.


