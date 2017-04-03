FOX 7 Debate: Beto O'Rourke's push for U.S. Senate Politics FOX 7 Debate: Beo O'Rourke's push for U.S. Senate Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke was in Austin over the weekend making a push for the U.S. Senate.

Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke was in Austin over the weekend making a push for the U.S. Senate.

He plans to challenge Senator Ted Cruz in November 2018.

But can a Democrat unseat a Republican in Texas?

Joining us now for some insight is Ed Espinoza with Progress Texas and GOP consultant Matt Mackowiak.