FOX 7 Debate: Gender pay gap

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women earned 80% of what their male counterparts earned in 2015.

This is for full time, year round workers only.

For adults between the ages of 25 to 34, the gap actually narrows. Women in this group made 90 cents for every dollar a man in the same age group earned.

Joining us to talk more about the pay gap, Lucy Stein from Progress Texas and GOP consultant Matt Mackowiak.