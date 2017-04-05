FOX 7 Debate: Surveillance controversy Politics FOX 7 Debate: Surveillance controversy Fox News is reporting that former President Obama's National Security adviser, Susan Rice, was behind the unmasking of Trump transition team officials. The allegation is that she utilized intelligence for political purposes.

Her response to that claim is 'absolutely false'.

Joining us now to discuss this surviellance controversy further is GOP consultant Matt Mackowiak and Democratic strategist Glenn Smith from Progress Texas.