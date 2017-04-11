Spicer apologizes for 'insensitive' reference to Holocaust

By: KEN THOMAS and JILL COLVIN, Associated Press

Posted:Apr 11 2017 02:06PM CDT

Updated:Apr 11 2017 05:34PM CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sean Spicer is apologizing for making an "insensitive" reference to the Holocaust in earlier comments about Syrian President Bashar Assad's use of chemical weapons.

Spicer says in an interview with CNN that he mistakenly used "an inappropriate, insensitive reference to the Holocaust." He says there was no comparison and "it was a mistake to do that." He adds, "It was my blunder."

Spicer said during a White House briefing Tuesday that Adolf Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons." That drew instant rebuke from Jewish groups and critics who noted it ignored Hitler's use of gas chambers to exterminate Jews during the Holocaust.

Spicer was attempting to discuss the horror of the chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories